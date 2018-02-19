Theresa May to launch review into 'expensive' university fees

PM under pressure to lure younger voters

Theresa May will today pledge to secure better value for students in England, which has “one of the most expensive systems of university tuition in the world”, and will also condemn the ‘outdated attitude’ that favours university over technical education.

Under pressure to lure younger voters a year after they cost her parliamentary majority, May will today be announcing the year-long review of student finance and university funding.

In her speech in Derbyshire today, released in advance by her office, the Government will launch a review of the post-18 education system and the funding of universities.

In her speech challenging outdated attitude around skills training, May is expected to say: ‘For those young people who do not go on to academic study, the routes into further technical and vocational training today are hard to navigate, the standards across the sector are too varied and the funding available to support them is patchy.

‘So now is the time to take action to create a system that is flexible enough to ensure that everyone gets the education that suits them.’

An independent team will examine different fee levels for different courses, with the cost of arts and social sciences likely to fall; Consider publishing data on the likely financial benefits to students of different qualifications; Investigate the possible return of a student grant system; Look at two-year degree courses and part-time options where students can work at the same time, according to reports.