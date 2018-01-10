Superdry attracts more customers following digital boost

New figures show

Superdry, the Global Digital Brand, today announces its interim results, showing the delivery of its disruptive multi-channel approach, producing 20 per cent growth in sales and profits.

Commenting on Superdry’s performance, Euan Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer, said:

”Superdry has further strengthened its position as a Global Digital Brand obsessed with quality and design. We have delivered another strong performance demonstrating the unique advantages and attractiveness of Superdry and its relevance to customers around the globe. Our growth through our eight channels to market has further diversified the brand, both geographically and across channels, while continued innovation has further widened our product offer.”

“Our focus is on executing against the growth opportunities we have identified. We have a clear brand positioning, an innovative approach to digital marketing, a disruptive multi-channel approach and a growing culture of operational excellence. Having traded through our peak trading period, the Board remains confident in delivering full year underlying profit before income tax in line with analyst expectations and in the quality of the sustainable financial performance we can deliver.”

Separately, Superdry is today unveiling SuperdrySounds, a new drive to find the best emerging music talent from around the world.Superdry has linked with young artists who will lead digital talent competitions in the run up to the music festivals, identifying a series of exciting new acts. The SuperdrySounds lead artists will then host and headline a Superdry Emerging Artist stages at festivals, with their chosen new talent as support.