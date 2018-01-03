Storm Eleanor batters UK with 100mph winds, cause travel chaos

Thames Barrier will remain close to protect London from flooding

Storm Eleanor has hit the UK with violent winds of up to 100mph, leaving thousands of homes without power and affecting transport links.

The Thames Barrier will also remain close from 10:15 to protect London from flooding.

Widespread disruption is expected after several bridges were closed due to high winds and there were numerous reports of fallen trees blocking roads including the M25.

The distruption has forced closures on the A1M, M6 and M5, where a recovery operation was under way to clear up the contents of a lorry left spilled on the road.

There are reports of major train delays, including National Rail reporting disruption in many parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a section of Portreath harbour wall also collapsed as Storm Eleanor battered Cornwall throughout the night.