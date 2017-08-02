Stelios launches easytennis

Game, set and matched!

Today sees the launch of easyTennis, the UK’s first ever online tennis club, backed by easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and his easy family of brands.

easyTennis will help you find a partner and play some tennis on a public court nearby. Like a ‘Tinder for Tennis’ but without the selfies, easyTennis will match you based on your skill level, location and availability so you can arrange a friendly match or play that Wimbledon ‘final’ in your own back yard!

easyTennis is the brainchild of entrepreneur Ganesh Rao, who recently won a £10,000 prize from Sir Stelios’ easyGroup in a competition to find new “easy” brands.

Sir Stelios said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ganesh and his team into the easy family of brands.

“easyTennis is a great way to meet new friends and improve your game. It’s also a great fit with our ‘easy’ brand values – taking on the posh, expensive clubs and making tennis more accessible and affordable. Definitely for the many – not the few!”

With absolutely no restrictions on who joins or where they play, it is set to inspire anyone who loves tennis by making it simple, social and as affordable as can be. And by matching people based on their ability rather than their age or sex it ignores any preconceived ideas people may have and instead offers the chance to meet someone new.

Rao said: “Tennis is a great sport but it’s no fun if you’ve got nobody to play with. Frustrated that I couldn’t find anyone I tried joining a tennis club but unless you ‘knew’ people there I actually had the same problem – just an expensive one! I decided to create an online tennis club to make the whole process easier and that’s how easyTennis was born.”

easyTennis is launching in London today for adults of all standards with plans to go nationwide by the end of the year. As an online club, easyTennis will eventually offer coaching, tournaments, tennis equipment and tennis holidays. However, the most requested feature is online booking of public tennis courts which will roll out in October.

Prices start at just £2.99 per match-up with the first match-up for free. Anyone interested in finding a tennis partner should visit www.easytennis.co.uk.