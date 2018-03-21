Spy poisoning latest: Boris compares Russian World Cup to Hitler's Olympics

Find out here

Hours after an official from Russian Foreign Ministry said that Britain may be behind a chemical attack on Skripals, Britain’s foreign secretary has hit back saying the Salisbury attack was “a sign” from President Putin that “no one could escape the long arm of Russian revenge”.

Former spy Sergei Skripal had been granted refuge in the UK in 2010 under a “spy swap” but was found unconscious with his 33-year daughter outside a shopping centre in Salisbury this month. Skripals remain in a critical condition.

Boris went on to compare the upcoming World Cup in Moscow to the Olympic Games under Hitler and said it would be sickening to watch Vladimir Putin present the World Cup.

He said this in response to Labour MP Ian Austin, who said that he does not think the England team should be playing at this year’s World Cup. “Putin is going to use it the way Hitler used the 1936 Olympics,” Austin told Johnson before the Foreign Affairs Committee today.

Johnson replied: “I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right and frankly, I think it is an emetic prospect to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event.”