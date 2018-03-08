Spring time over: Snow to hit Britain again as Met issues severe weather warning

‘Pest from the West’ hits Britain after ‘Beast from the East’?

Just a week after Arctic conditions caused weather chaos across Britain, Met has issued weather warnings of snow and ice for many parts of Britain today.

According to reports, a new weather phenomenon ‘Pest from the West’ has triggered yellow warnings for snow and ice for parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

An area of #rain, #sleet and #snow ❄️, heavy at times, will clear through this morning, with sunshine and showers following on this afternoon ️ pic.twitter.com/vDlmAUfnMr — Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2018

The Met Office had issued a snow warning stating : ‘Sleet and snow for upland areas and some lower ground as well. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.’

Meanwhile, some homeowners continue to face problems with water supplies five days after problems first emerged. The south of the UK will be enjoying sunny spells with occasional rain.