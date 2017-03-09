Sports Direct to appoint workers' representative to its board

Sports retailer vows to make amends

Sports Direct is set to appoint a workers’ representative to its board, it was announced today.



The moves comes following criticism of labour conditions at the high street retail chain.



The job of the elected representative will be able to attend and speak at all scheduled meetings on behalf of Sports Direct staff. The first meeting with a representative present is expected to take place in the spring.



The sports retailer said applications for the post had opened for those who were “directly engaged” workers subject to conditions such as the duration of employment “and other criteria”.



After an assessment process, successful candidates will stand for election in which about 23,000 staff will be able to vote.



Last year, a parliamentary select committee report compared the retailer’s employment practices and conditions to a “Victorian workhouse”.

