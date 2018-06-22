Spanish summer to hit Britain this weekend

Get the sunblocks out!

Britain is set to sizzle next week, with temperatures expected to rise up to 30C — making it as hot as southern Spain.

According to BBC forecaster Ben Rich temperatures will drop today morning just before a heatwave reaches the country. He added: “A lovely evening to enjoy the sunset, 9.20pm in London, half past ten across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“Once the sun does go down, those temperatures will dip, you can see these green shades spreading across our temperature charts… Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend and into next week. Some spots could hit 30C.”

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said that the forecast for the next 10 days is mostly “dry and sunny for most places” with temperatures expected to soar, especially next week.