Snow and ice warning bring more travel disruption

UK will be hit by snow over the next two days

A day after the Met announced that this could be one of the coldest weeks of the winter so far, British Airways has cancelled dozens of flights amid warnings that almost every part of the UK will be hit by snow over the next two days.

British Airways said in a statement: “On Sunday, due to the predicted poor weather, we proactively made some adjustments to our short-haul schedules on Monday and Tuesday.

“We operate around 800 flights a day, with the majority of those operating as normal. During cold weather conditions aircraft have to be de-iced prior to departure to ensure that they are safe and additional measures are taken to ensure the safety of our operation is maintained at all times.

“We are sorry for any disruption to our customers’ travel plans and will do all we can to minimise the effect the weather has on our operations.”

Heavy snowfall and widespread ice have led to another day of travel disruption, amid warnings that Britain is set to be gripped by freezing weather all month.

As police forces warned of treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday after the mercury plummeted further overnight, the Met Office warned of a “prolonged cold period” with below average temperatures for “much of February and perhaps even into March”.

Temperatures are expected to dip further by tonigh, with predicted lows of -14C before the weekend. Commuters also faced travel delays, with snowfall triggering multiple pile-ups on motorways and cancelled flights.