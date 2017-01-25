Santander profits slide due to weak pound

Bad news for the bank…

Santander has said the year ahead could be a challenging one after its profits in the UK fell drastically in 2016 after the Brexit vote.

Its profits fell by almost 15 per cent due to the weakening of the pound against the euro.

The eight per cent bank corporation tax surcharge also affected the company and hit UK earnings.

In the UK, the banks’ profits fell 14.7 per cent to 1.68bn euros, excluding currency movements the drop was just four per cent.

The pound has fallen to a near three-decade low after the UK voted leave in the EU referendum.

Nathan Bostock, chief executive of Santander UK, said: “Looking ahead, we expect to see a changeable and more challenging macro environment in 2017.”

He also added: “We believe the transformation we have made in putting the customer at the heart of our business, coupled with a continued focus on costs and risk management, gives us solid foundations to succeed and confidence in the future.”