Ryanair cancels ‘up to 50 flights a day’ to clear backlog of staff holiday for six weeks

Budget airline, Ryanair has announced that they are to cancel “up to 50 flights a day”, for the next six weeks in a bid to clear their backlog of staff holidays.

This amounts to just two per cent of departures and the airline have “apologised sincerely to the small number of customers affected.”

Ryanair’s head of communications, Robin Kiely said: “We will be doing our utmost to arrange alternative flights and/or full refunds.

“We have operated a record schedule and traffic numbers during the peak summer months of July and August but must now allocate annual leave to pilots and cabin crew in September and October while still running the bulk of our summer schedule.

“By cancelling less than two per cent of our flying programme over the next six weeks, until our winter schedule starts in early November, we can improve the operational resilience of our schedules and restore punctuality to our annualised target of 90 per cent.”