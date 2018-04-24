#RoyalBabyName: Funny suggestions breaking the internet

24 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

The world is awaiting the Royal baby’s name

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their third baby to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing, the world has been awaiting an announcement on the baby’s name.

Traditionally, William and Kate are expected to first share the name with the Queen and their family before making it public. But this hasn’t stopped Twitteratis from giving their suggestions.Here are some funny ones below:

 

Prince Charles said in a statement today that he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are “both so pleased at the news”. He added: “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

