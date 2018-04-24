RoyalBabyName: Funny suggestions breaking the internet

The world is awaiting the Royal baby’s name

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their third baby to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing, the world has been awaiting an announcement on the baby’s name.

Traditionally, William and Kate are expected to first share the name with the Queen and their family before making it public. But this hasn’t stopped Twitteratis from giving their suggestions.Here are some funny ones below:

I’m going with the place the baby was conceived At their royal residence holiday home. #jaywick Windsor #RoyalBabyName. #princestephen — tel the cab (@telthecab) April 24, 2018

#RoyalBabyName . I’m thinking #Catherine would be wanting to call it ‘Quits’. As in 3 is enough and #William needs a snip. #williamandkate — Justin Observation (@DidYaEvaNotice) April 24, 2018

#RoyalBabyName call him albert after the greatest ever great great great great great grandfather pic.twitter.com/8A2ILFnnbc — (@rlandsbindaclub) April 24, 2018

Prince Charles said in a statement today that he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are “both so pleased at the news”. He added: “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”