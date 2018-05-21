Royal wedding photos are out!

Catch the glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle here

Kensington Palace has just released the official royal wedding photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, shot by celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 May 2018

The Duke and Duchess also thanked everyone who took part in the celebrations.