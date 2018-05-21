Royal wedding photos are out!
Catch the glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle here
Kensington Palace has just released the official royal wedding photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, shot by celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 May 2018
The Duke and Duchess also thanked everyone who took part in the celebrations.
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.
They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 May 2018