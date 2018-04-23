Royal baby is here! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy

23 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Kate Middleton

BREAKING NEWS.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, has given birth to a baby boy just hours after being admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington.

Kensington Palace has just confirmed the birth of he couple’s third child — after Prince George and Princess Charlotte— and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.

The baby will be fifth in line to the throne. The baby’s title will be HRH Prince or Princess of Cambridge. Harry, who marries actress Meghan Markle next month, will fall to sixth on the list.

Earlier today, Kensington Palace had said that the Duchess travelled to the hospital by car and was in the “early stages of labour”.

