Royal baby is here! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy

BREAKING NEWS.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, has given birth to a baby boy just hours after being admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington.

Kensington Palace has just confirmed the birth of he couple’s third child — after Prince George and Princess Charlotte— and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The baby will be fifth in line to the throne. The baby’s title will be HRH Prince or Princess of Cambridge. Harry, who marries actress Meghan Markle next month, will fall to sixth on the list.

Earlier today, Kensington Palace had said that the Duchess travelled to the hospital by car and was in the “early stages of labour”.