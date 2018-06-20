Rebels defeated: Theresa May wins crunch vote on Brexit

Find out here

Avoiding an embarrassing defeat on the so-called ‘meaningful vote’, PM Theresa May today won approval for her plan on how much say MPs should get over Brexit.

MPs in the House of Commons voted 319 to 303 against an amendment put forward by the rebels and then accepted May’s proposal without a vote.

MP Dominic Grieve said the “sovereignty of Parliament” had been acknowledged.

The UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March next year.