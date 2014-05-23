Graham Schuhmacher MBE: How to stimulate the provision and take-up of apprenticeships

Rolls-Royce head of learning services on why apprenticeships stimulate growth in the economy

Graham Schuhmacher MBE is head of learning services at Rolls-Royce

My key idea: To get more young people into jobs, companies need schools, colleges and group-training associations to develop a better ‘skills system’. This would help companies offer entry-level programmes to young people. We need more projects from the UK Commission for Employment and Skills that fund employers for delivery of apprenticeships for smaller or supply-chaincompanies. Companies need to encourage more female apprentices in male-dominated sectors.

The biggest challenge Britain faces today is the lack of apprenticeships and entry-level programmes for young people. Just 6.6% of people aged 16 to 24 are in training schemes in the UK. This is when some 54% of school leavers want to take up an apprenticeship but cannot get a place.

At a time when more than 950,000 young people are unemployed and almost a third of them have been looking for work for more than a year, British companies need to step up and offer more entry-level programmes and apprenticeships. We can’t just rely on large companies like Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems training all the apprentices in the economy. Last year, Rolls-Royce received 19,000 applications for 740 apprenticeships and graduate training programmes.

But what about the rest of the 18,000 applicants? The UK clearly has a supply of apprentices but the demand from businesses remains low. That’s why British companies need to offer more entry-level programmes for those young people who want to get a job and start a career. To get more young people in jobs, companies need schools, colleges and group training associations to develop a better ‘skills system’. This would help companies offer entry-level programmes to hire and train young people. We need more projects from the UK Commission for Employment andSkills that fund employers for delivery of apprenticeships for smaller or supply-chain companies. This helps young people embark on a career while learning skills that employers need for theworkplace. Providing funds directly to employers for taking on apprentices helps companies manage their own talent and align training to the goals of the business.

Companies need to understand that offering entry-level programmes is a win-win deal for both young talent and employers. By hiring and training apprentices, employers are likely to improve staff

retention and apprentices in turn get a national qualification that can help them grow in their career.

However, just merely boosting apprenticeship numbers isn’t enough. The government needs to run widespread campaigns in schools and colleges to generate interest in various sectors as part of

developing advice and guidance process. The other important factor to boost apprenticeships and entry-level programmes is changing mind-sets about traditional industries. For example: why is manufacturing still seen as a sector for boys? Companies should make efforts to attract female talent by showcasing the roles in high-value manufacturing and by offering higher apprenticeships programmes for girls who may be more attracted to technical roles. At Rolls-Royce, we understand that the female workforce may not like the idea of getting involved with core manufacturing functions but a career in purchasing or supply chain management may be more appealing.

There is so much evidence out there to prove that apprenticeships stimulate growth in the economy. According to the National Apprenticeship Service, after finishing an apprenticeship, the majority of apprentices (85%) will stay in employment, with two-thirds (64%) staying with the same employer. In all, companies that don’t provide entry-level programmes are missing out on key ways to regenerate the skilled workforce in their organisation. Training young talent with requisite skills will help companies and their suppliers replace retiring employees without needing to chase scarce skills from other companies.

