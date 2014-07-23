Game-changing ideas for the public & private sectors

Business is changing. Companies face mounting pressures to behave more responsibly and sustainably, and many are seeing that social impact will drive future success.

How should businesses operate in this fast-moving landscape? How can government best support the responsible business agenda? What can you do, today?

Securing Britain: Responsible Business, the fourth in our Securing Britain series, invites London’s responsible business leaders to tackle these questions.

Through four digital-only publications, you’ll find game-changing ideas from the pioneers of responsible business on how the private and public sectors can act now to create change.

The third is Securing Britain: Responsible Business – Social Enterprise & Investment, which you can download free now (or download by clicking the image above).

It features insights from:

HRH THE PRINCE OF WALES

MATTHEW HANCOCK MP - MINISTER OF STATE FOR BUSINESS, ENTERPRISE AND ENERGY

PETER HOLBROOK - SOCIAL ENTERPRISE UK

NIGEL KERSHAW - BIG ISSUE INVEST

ROB FORKAN - GANDYS

RODNEY SCHWARTZ - CLEARLYSO

TOM RIPPIN - ON PURPOSE

Securing Britain: Responsible Business is brought to you in partnership with Business in the Community, the responsible business charity.

It is supported byinmidtown, the central London business improvement district doing a great amount to nurture responsible business practices.

Securing Britain: Responsible Business is being sent to more than 100,000 senior influencers in the political and business communities.

Our aim is to galvanise the conversations that inspire action.

Unlike the previous editions of Securing Britain, we have decided not to print Securing Britain: Responsible Business and are publishing it digital-only.

In doing so, we’ve saved around 60 trees. Hurrah!