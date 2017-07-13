The ultimate guide to payroll compliance

Everything you need to know

This article has been produced in partnership with Sage

Compliance is one of the top challenges facing any payroll and HR department. It’s up to you to ensure that all personnel business practices follow current laws and that you are keeping proper records to document your company’s compliance. While an efficient payroll system can help to enhance employee moral and boost your reputation, mistakes in record-keeping and compliance can result in punitive penalties – even lawsuits. Of course, no business wants to expose itself to such financial and reputational risk.



However, keeping up to date with payroll legislation can be a complex task. It’s reported that as many as one in three small businesses are penalised for incorrect payroll. To protect your company from costly fines and even litigation, you need to stay informed about employment laws, reporting rules, and changing workforce compliance issues.

Sage has produced a helpful guide to help you overcome these challenges and provide you with payroll solutions that will help you meet your compliance requirements with confidence.

With this guide you’ll discover: 10 key legislations and legislation updates in 2017 that will impact payroll

Compliance summary covering: Workplace pensions; Cycle to work scheme; The Apprenticeship Levy; Gender pay gap reporting; Right to work; Tax-free childcare; Real-time information; Payroll year end; andNational Living Wage

What it means to your payroll

Common pitfalls

What it means to your business

What it means to your payroll

Click the cover below to get our free e-guide, or click here if you’re viewing on mobile: