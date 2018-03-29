UK to investigate 'dirty money' with focus on property?

A day after UK announced it will review visas of 700 wealthy Russians

British lawmakers have reportedly launched a new inquiry into money-laundering, sanctions and economic crime, with a focus on properties bought with so-called “dirty money”, amid growing tensions with Russia.

The development comes just a day after Interior minister Amber Rudd said that Britain will look retrospectively at visas issued to wealthy foreign investors and consider whether action needs to be taken under plans for a crackdown.

According to reports, 700 Russians had come to Britain between 2008 and 2015 with a “Tier 1 visa”, the category of visa which is given to people who want to run businesses in Britain who have at least £50,000 in

PM Theresa May had earlier said there was no place for “serious criminals and corrupt elites”.