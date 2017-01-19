Surveyors slash housing sales forecasts

What’s happening on the property market?

Members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) have slashed housing sales forecasts.

According to latest Rics survey, the number of Surveyors expecting to see sales increase has fallen.

The report also didn’t look to good for the final three months of 2016.

It said activity had been “stuttering”, even though it had been seeing a momentum gain for several months.

The decline in home-owners wanting to sell properties failed to see any sort of pick-up for the 10-month running.

The number of properties on the list of estate agents stays sat at 45.8, this is close to the record low of 43.9.

Despite the concern, surveyors believe there will be more of a positive outlook on the market in a years’ time.

Most expect to see prices and the number of sales go up.