You could be the proud owner of a £3m mega home, for just £25

A competition to win Avon Place, a stylish and contemporary six-bedroom mega home, set in one acre of private grounds, is now open for entries.

Located in the picturesque Avon Castle near Ringwood in Hampshire, the property is a multiple award- winning Huf Haus that has been featured in many newspapers for its features.

Avon Place is the epitome of luxury, offering over 7,000 sq ft of light and airy open-plan living with spectacular views over the River Avon and Avon Valley.

The idyllic house is in a fantastic location, less than 80 miles from London, and only an hour from the capital by train. Avon Place also benefits from being close to the New Forest National Park - just five minutes away, and award-winning blue-flag beaches that are easily reached in under half an hour.

The house boasts six double bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities, as well as seven reception rooms that include a games/snooker room, cinema room with 65” screen and multiple sitting rooms, plus a hi-tech modern kitchen featuring Gaggenau appliances.

Situated on an elevated plot, a stunning wood and glass exterior floods the house with natural light and brings the outside world into the living space. The house is also very energy efficient and sustainable. A bespoke-built BBQ house in the beautifully landscaped gardens provides the ideal space for outdoor

cooking, before enjoying a spot of al fresco dining whilst soaking up the breathtaking views. The mega home also enjoys 60ft of direct river frontage, along with fishing rights.

One lucky winner will not only be able to call this superb state-of- the-art property their home, but also included in the prize is all fitted furniture, Stamp Duty and solicitors costs (up to £1,500 including VAT).

There are only 250,000 tickets available, so entrants have an excellent chance of winning. The competition is running for just four months, so it could be yours before the end of the summer.

To be in with a chance to win, register and answer a question at www.winamegahome.co.uk. The closing date for the competition is 31 July 2018, after this date, the winning ticket will be drawn by Sir Christopher Chope MP OBE.