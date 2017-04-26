UK tenants slam rental market

New study shows

New research among 2,000 UK adults by online estate agent LetBritain has revealed the sentiments of Britain’s rental population.

Two fifths (40 per cent ) of UK renters – 7.21m people – dubbed the marketplace “ruthless and unethical” with agents allowing gazumping to become a commonplace practice

A total of 37 per cent say the current rental system is not fit for purpose as it cannot cater to the demand and speed of the market – rising to 50 per cent in the capital

Furthermore, 37 per cent of renters feel they have been misled by an estate agent regarding the competition they faced from other renters

Over three-fifths (61 per cent ) of Londoners state that their estate agent was guilty of this

Over 38 per cent of UK renters believe they were knowingly advertised properties that were not actually available

And 31 per cent feel they lost out on a property because the estate agent had preferred relations with another prospective tenant

Fareed Nabir, founder and CEO of LetBritain, said: “Today’s research delivers some revealing insights into the opinions of generation rent. It is obvious that renters up and down the country feel let down by their estate agent – from luring them in with properties that aren’t available to misleading potential tenants about the competition they face, the country’s rental population is suffering at the hands of questionable practices. Clearly a faster, fairer and more transparent system is required to alleviate the time and stress involved in securing a rental property.”