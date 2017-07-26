UK is a nation of home improvers but 1970s décor is still widespread

New study finds

More than a quarter of UK homeowners are holding on to décor that’s been in their property for 40 years or more, according to a new survey.

Artex ceilings, lino floors and carpet in the bathroom were revealed as the top three home trends of the 1970s standing the test of time, with one in ten admitting their home has light fittings, carpets or wallpaper that has remained unchanged for 40 years or more.

While Brits may be reluctant to let go of certain household items, we also claim to be nation of home improvers. A whopping 94 per cent say they have redecorated or remodelled a room in their homes in the last 5 years, with nearly half having made these changes in the last 12 months alone.

Despite a penchant for retro design, and with many respondents remembering patterned carpets, coloured bathroom suites, bamboo furniture and pine kitchen cupboards synonymous with the 70s fondly, Brits are striving to modernise their homes, investing in open plan kitchen/ diner/ living spaces, cordless vacuum cleaners, real wooden floors, pod style coffee machines and white gloss kitchen cabinets, to name a few.

TV property expert and former model, Amanda Lamb, comments: “Whether you have a penchant for 70s inspired coloured bathrooms or favour today’s sleek, minimalist finishes, your home should be a space you enjoy and a reflection of your own personality and style.

“Just because a feature was popularised in the seventies does not mean it has no place in modern interior design. The trick is to know the difference between stylish, and simply out-of-date. Bright patterned floors in an otherwise neutral, muted room can create the illusion of space. However, a cut-off of your grandma’s psychedelic carpet is less retro-chic and more plain-ugly.”