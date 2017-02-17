UK estate agents see pay rise hike

Figures are on the rise…

The UK’s estate agents are seeing their pay rise, research suggests

On average, they have received a rise of 7.2 per cent over the past year, this is according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics).

The figure also exactly matches the rise in house prices for 2016, these figures were found by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In the previous year estate agents saw an average price rise of 6.5 per cent.

Earlier on in the week ONS figures revealed that the UK average wage grew by 2.6 per cent in the three months to December, this is compared with the previous year.

The survey completed by Rics and recruitment firm Macdonald and Company found that the average salary for an estate agent sits at £52,362.

In London, this figure is even higher at £61,141.

The survey also revealed a large pay gap, those who are male tend to earn £11,000 more than female estate agents.