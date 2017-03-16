This tiny London home has been sold for £700,000

What happened?

One of the smallest houses in London has fetched £713,823 or £2,461 per sq ft .



The Chelsea property has been sold at a price far higher than its initial asking price. It was originally on the market for £600,000.



The new owner best 18 other bidders to buy the house paying a cool £113,823 over the original asking price.



Its new owner is AstraZeneca executive Robin Swailes. He expects his investment in the house to outperform his AstraZeneca pension by 30 per cent over the next 10 years.