This developer could give the big dogs tough competition 

Far East Consortium Ltd (FEC) has grown its UK operation to offer an exciting portfolio of residential developments and hotels with a GDV worth over £1.6 billion, making it one of the UK’s largest developers.

The family run development company, which originates in Hong Kong (listed on the HKSE:35) and has an office in Australia; opened its UK operation in 2011 with a view to invest in landmark, projects across the UK.



John Connolly, Head of UK Development for FEC commented: “Since the opening of our UK operation in 2011, Far East Consortium’s development portfolio has grown considerably in a short space of time. Most development companies which are new to the UK, initially take on small schemes of 100-150 units, building up to larger projects. However, we are very excited to be developing large-scale regeneration, restoration and development projects across the UK which will deliver thousands of new homes in the coming years.”



With a head office in Mayfair, London and a regional office in Manchester, FEC is set to develop 11,536 homes, and 375 hotel bedrooms in the next decade, with more exciting plans to come.

Following its initial purchase of the Shepherds Bush Pavilion, a former cinema and recreation hall (now the Dorsett Shepherds Bush Hotel), the company has been investing in a range of exciting development opportunities, with a focus on creating new destinations and communities across the UK.

Up-coming schemes include:

Angel Meadow, a £200 million development in Manchester which is set to launch in Autumn 2017. The 756 unit scheme forms part of the city centre’s NOMA neighbourhood which is set to extend the city centre northwards with a mixture of commercial and residential space.