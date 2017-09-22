The weirdest house hunting stories revealed

Take a look

From telepathically communicating with animals, to life-sized manikins in bathrooms, and tenants going at it in the bedroom… Propertymark reveals the strangest property viewing stories

Thousands of Brits go on property viewings to find homes to rent or buy every single day… But just because it’s a ‘normal’ thing to do, doesn’t mean it’s always smooth sailing. Propertymark has compiled a list of some of the weirdest, strangest, or outright creepy things which have happened to people while viewing properties.

1. One unlucky viewer stumbled upon ‘strange Chloe’ as they were being shown around a rental flat by the landlord. When they reached the bedroom a hand emerged from under the bed, gesturing for the potential tenants to join them. The landlord’s response? “Not again, Chloe!”

2. Another prospective renter had to negotiate a flat viewing while the current tenant was smoking a spliff on the sofa

3. As a nation we love our pets, but one renter found himself preparing his dog for an interview with the landlord before he was allowed to take the property

4. While dogs and cats are a firm favourite, some people choose to keep other exotic pets. A group of students viewing a property in Leeds saw that there was a large open cage in the corner of the living room. With no obvious signs of a dog, and unsure what lived in the cage, they continued with the viewing before a giant bat-like creature called a Sugar Glider swooped in on them… A swift exit was made!

5. One house-hunter got more than she bargained for, walking in on the current tenants getting amorous in the bedroom during a viewing

6. Another reported that there was a pole dancing pole in the bedroom of a house they were looking to buy – it wasn’t a part of their search criteria, so they moved on

7. When you’re viewing a property to rent, it’s always a good idea to chat to the existing tenants to get a feel for the property and the local area… But one punter found themselves in a long conversation about psychic phenomena and telepathically communicating with animals when they tried to ask about the local schools

8. We always advise people to ‘de-personalise’ their homes before marketing them; it allows potential buyers to get an idea of how their belongings may fit into the property. However this advice isn’t always taken, and one viewer was faced with naked oil paintings of the owner on every wall in every room

9. Just when a prospective buyer was telling the property agent how impressed they were with what they had seen of the house so far, they were horrified to discover what they thought was a large collection of condiment sets in the kitchen were in fact a collection of sex toys

10. One viewer got a scare when they opened the bathroom door to find a life-sized manikin standing next to the toilet

Mark Hayward, Chief Executive, NAEA Propertymark and David Cox, Chief Executive, ARLA Propertymark said: “House viewings ultimately determine whether or not somebody wants to buy or rent a property, so they need to be able to feel like it could be their home. We hear bizarre experiences from potential buyers and renters all the time – and while they’re amusing, they’re easily avoidable. Little things like making sure pets are under control, existing tenants or owners are prepared for the viewing and the property is looking clean and presentable will help viewers to see the property for what it is, without all the weird add-ons.”