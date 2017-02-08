The 20 most expensive residential streets in Britain
8 February 2017 | By LLB Reporter
If you’ve got hundreds of millions and you don’t know what to do with them - here are 20 streets you could buy a property on:
Highest value streets
|
|Street
|Zed-Index
|1
|Kensington Palace Gardens, London W8
|£40,633,525
|2
|Grosvenor Crescent, London SW1X
|£21,986,893
|3
|Courtenay Avenue, London N6
|£18,170,915
|4
|The Boltons, London SW10
|£17,538,845
|5
|Frognal Way, London NW3
|£13,745,811
|6
|Ilchester Place, London W14
|£13,358,234
|7
|Compton Avenue, London N6
|£12,755,646
|8
|Manresa Road, London SW3
|£12,595,581
|9
|Cottesmore Gardens, London W8
|£11,429,632
|10
|Chester Square, London SW1W
|£10,182,528
|11
|Carlyle Square, London SW3
|£10,157,008
|12
|St. Albans Grove, London W8
|£10,046,873
|13
|Albemarle Street, London W1S
|£10,014,310
|14
|Chelsea Square, London SW3
|£9,893,769
|15
|Montrose Place, London SW1X
|£9,779,512
|16
|The Vale, London SW3
|£9,478,459
|17
|Park Square East, London NW1
|£9,284,872
|18
|Mulberry Walk, London SW3
|£9,245,853
|19
|Park Place Villas, London W2
|£9,131,830
|20
|Thornwood Gardens, London W8
|£9,085,514
Highest value areas
|
|Area
|Zed-Index
|1
|W8 (Kensington)
|£2,849,901
|2
|SW7 (Knightsbridge)
|£2,561,735
|3
|SW3 (Chelsea)
|£2,393,138
|4
|W11 (Notting Hill)
|£1,973,688
|5
|SW1 (Westminster)
|£1,785,487
|6
|W1 (West End)
|£1,703,118
|7
|SW10 (West Brompton)
|£1,675,991
|8
|SW13 (Barnes)
|£1,549,820
|9
|NW3 (Hampstead)
|£1,533,695
|10
|NW8 (St John’s Wood)
|£1,456,483
|11
|SW5 (Earl’s Court)
|£1,425,538
|12
|N6 (Highgate)
|£1,385,683
|13
|GU25 (Virginia Water)
|£1,382,548
|14
|WC2 (Holborn)
|£1,266,976
|15
|W2 (Paddington)
|£1,215,621
|16
|KT11 (Cobham)
|£1,191,204
|17
|SW6 (Fulham)
|£1,178,557
|18
|SW14 (Mortlake)
|£1,130,200
|19
|NW11 (Hampstead Garden Suburb)
|£1,119,483
|20
|HP9 (Beaconsfield)
|£1,108,749
Highest value towns
|
|Town
|Zed-Index
|1
|Virginia Water, Surrey
|£1,386,590
|2
|Cobham, Surrey
|£1,184,259
|3
|Keston, London
|£1,108,034
|4
|Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
|£1,106,483
|5
|Esher, Surrey
|£1,082,020
|6
|Radlett, Hertfordshire
|£1,032,115
|7
|Chalfont St. Giles, Buckinghamshire
|£1,025,387
|8
|Richmond, Surrey
|£987,861
|9
|Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire
|£958,745
|10
|Weybridge, Surrey
|£916,501
|11
|East Molesey, Surrey
|£908,119
|12
|Northwood, London
|£902,888
|13
|Ascot, Windsor & Maidenhead
|£862,471
|14
|Harpenden, Hertfordshire
|£848,252
|15
|Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
|£833,708
|16
|Hartfield, East Sussex
|£829,222
|17
|Much Hadham, Hertfordshire
|£811,870
|18
|Leatherhead, Surrey
|£801,990
|19
|Teddington, London
|£783,716
|20
|Thames Ditton, Surrey
|£778,651