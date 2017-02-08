The 20 most expensive residential streets in Britain

8 February 2017 | By LLB Reporter

If you’ve got hundreds of millions and you don’t know what to do with them - here are 20 streets you could buy a property on:

Highest value streets

 StreetZed-Index
1Kensington Palace Gardens, London W8£40,633,525
2Grosvenor Crescent, London SW1X£21,986,893
3Courtenay Avenue, London N6£18,170,915
4The Boltons, London SW10£17,538,845
5Frognal Way, London NW3£13,745,811
6Ilchester Place, London W14£13,358,234
7Compton Avenue, London N6£12,755,646
8Manresa Road, London SW3£12,595,581
9Cottesmore Gardens, London W8£11,429,632
10Chester Square, London SW1W£10,182,528
11Carlyle Square, London SW3£10,157,008
12St. Albans Grove, London W8£10,046,873
13Albemarle Street, London W1S£10,014,310
14Chelsea Square, London SW3£9,893,769
15Montrose Place, London SW1X£9,779,512
16The Vale, London SW3£9,478,459
17Park Square East, London NW1£9,284,872
18Mulberry Walk, London SW3£9,245,853
19Park Place Villas, London W2£9,131,830
20Thornwood Gardens, London W8£9,085,514

Highest value areas

 AreaZed-Index
1W8 (Kensington)£2,849,901
2SW7 (Knightsbridge)£2,561,735
3SW3 (Chelsea)£2,393,138
4W11 (Notting Hill)£1,973,688
5SW1 (Westminster)£1,785,487
6W1 (West End)£1,703,118
7SW10 (West Brompton)£1,675,991
8SW13 (Barnes)£1,549,820
9NW3 (Hampstead)£1,533,695
10NW8 (St John’s Wood)£1,456,483
11SW5 (Earl’s Court)£1,425,538
12N6 (Highgate)£1,385,683
13GU25 (Virginia Water)£1,382,548
14WC2 (Holborn)£1,266,976
15W2 (Paddington)£1,215,621
16KT11 (Cobham)£1,191,204
17SW6 (Fulham)£1,178,557
18SW14 (Mortlake)£1,130,200
19NW11 (Hampstead Garden Suburb)£1,119,483
20HP9 (Beaconsfield)£1,108,749

