Taking care of newly built designer homes

Several solutions to common new-build problems

Upon buying your new home, you may feel that you’ve done all the hard work and can now enjoy your property. Although this is true, in some respects, the hard work of taking care of your new home now begins; you’ve taken the time to find the right place, now you need to ensure it stays perfect for you and your family. When it comes to protecting your abode, it may seem like a daunting task, especially having finished all the trials of mortgages. However, it’s actually rather simple in its upkeep, all you need to do is follow a few simple steps and you’ll be well on your way to success.

Due to the various different locations and/or building materials that will make up your individual home, you can never be too sure what issues may or may not arise. That being said, most homes have an area of common ground, and so we’ll look to those for advice and help. Out of all the problems that could affect you, extreme weather conditions would arguably be at the top of the list, especially due to the ever changing weather of the UK.

To get started on preventing these potential disasters, you’ll need to locate a few key areas of your home, such as the water pipes. These can present the most problems if they’re not properly lagged, aka insulated. If you’re able to, search out where your water tank is and make sure that it has a jacket on it to keep it insulated. Secondly, look to make sure that none of your water fittings are leaking, even if it’s just a drip; in cold weather this can freeze up the pipes and cause a blockage, which can lead to a burst.

Continuing on with the theme of maintenance, homeowners need to make sure that they have a checklist in place for when they’re on holiday for extended periods. We can often forget that it’s not just the physical safety of our possessions that are at risk, but the home as a whole. This is because of the little things you might forget, like unplugging appliances, which can have damning effect on your home, such as power surges. One of the best ways to plan for this, besides being vigilant, is to take out the proper insurance for your home. Many people can overlook this part of the home owning process, and yet it can make all the difference should the unfortunate occur.

Another area that we should also bear in mind is the growing terror that is condensation; if these areas of moisture are left for too long, they can lead to larger issues, such as mould. Not only will this damage your property, but it could also be bad for your health, and so keeping on top of condensation is an absolute must. The most common places for excess water to collect is in kitchens and bathrooms, and so we’d suggest an extractor fan in both of these rooms. Most new homes will have them installed, and so it shouldn’t cost you anything. However, if you find yourself without any, and you’re unable to invest, make sure to open windows and close doors when using said rooms; this may sound trivial, but it’ll make a small difference nonetheless. It’s not quite the same as an extractor fan, but it’ll help in the short term.

As you can see for yourselves, the work and effort doesn’t simply stop once you’ve purchased your new home. In order to keep it looking shiny and new, you need to put the proper love and care into it, of which some of these tips will assist you no end. That being said, you should always keep in mind that all homes are different, and so additional steps may need to be taken in ensuring it stays as beautiful as the first day you bought it.