Take a look at London’s newest residential skyscraper

Canary Wharf Group has launched new apartments at One Park Drive will go on sale from 4 May. The new homes at One Park Drive, Herzog & de Meuron’s first residential project in the UK, will be launched first to UK-based buyers with prices for the 483 apartments starting from £575,000 for a studio, £750,000 for a one bed, £1,080,000 for a two bed and £1,625,000 for a three bed.

The design of this 58-storey building ranges from concise studios to spacious four-bedroom penthouses. Three typologies - Loft, Bay and Cluster - powerfully expressed in the exterior and interiors have their own distinct personalities. Each apartment will offer generous views over the surrounding docklands and across London, while the layout of the building has been planned with privacy in mind, ensuring that no unit is overlooked.

Residents will also benefit from a lobby with concierge, a library, plus a screening room. There will also be a modern fitness suite, including a gym and 20-metre swimming pool overlooking the docks as well as a steam room and sauna.

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman and CEO, Canary Wharf Group said: “Canary Wharf has always been pioneering in its approach to the built environment and urban design. One Park Drive, the first residential building by Herzog & de Meuron in the UK, will represent the best of Canary Wharf as our private Estate develops into a new destination for London. Herzog & de Meuron are a practice that we have long admired for their meticulous approach to design, their ability to challenge preconceived beliefs and conventional wisdom, delivering a truly remarkable finished product.

“One Park Drive will become a fixture on the London skyline and this launch represents a rare and very limited opportunity for people to buy a home in London. This more than just a building, it is a piece of art.”