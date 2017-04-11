Sheikh builds £127m Shepherd's Bush replica in Middle East

Woah

Al Raid Group, Oman’s premium international real estate developer is bringing Westfield style shopping to the Middle East with the launch of the £127m Al Araimi Boulevard. The new luxurious shopping mall will create a world-class integrated retail, leisure, and lifestyle destination for Oman.

Dubbed, the Westfield of Oman, and located in the coastal suburb of Al Khoud, just a few kilometres from the centre of capital city Muscat, the development will be set over two floors, and will spread across 147,200 sqm is build up area. Construction on the mall has begun with completion expected by September 2018. The mall will house the biggest food court and the largest glass atrium in Oman and will provide a 70,500 sqm of leasable area.

Set in landscaped grounds with direct access from Sultan Qaboos Road, the Equestrian intersection and Al Salam road, the mall offers a number of entrances via the newly developed road network but the most spectacular is the main entrance, which visitors to the mall can approach via a ramped road bordered on one side by water features and landscaping.

The canopied entrance has a 50 ft high wall of glass providing views into the mall, with doors at the base. The entrance leads into a network of multi-storey pedestrian boulevards that run the entire depth of the mall, rising in height over two levels from the ground to the glass skylight, complete with modern style feature lighting. On the upper retail level galleried pedestrian pathways overlook the grand boulevard below.

Sheikh Fahad Abdullah Al Araimi, chief executive officer for Al Raid Group said: “We are pleased to announce the international launch of this this world-class shopping and entertainment destination that has been carefully designed to completely revolutionise the shopping and leisure experience for the entire family. We strongly believe that spending quality time with family and friends is one of life’s great pleasures, and with this philosophy in mind we have created Al Araimi Boulevard as an exceptional lifestyle destination created to bring people together in enjoyment.”