Revealed: The best places to live in London

Ten locations in London have been named among the Best Places to Live in Britain by The Sunday Times. In addition, the guide has named Bermondsey in the borough of Southwark as the Best Place to Live in London.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday, March 18. The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses robust statistics, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

The Sunday Times best blaces to live: Greater London

Place Starter Mid-market Family Bermondsey, Southwark £695,410 (£1,950 pcm) £2,251,960 (£3,720 pcm) £6,181,050 (£4,560 pcm) Clapton, Hackney £397,460 (£1,140 pcm) £768,860 (£2,100 pcm) £1,065,040 (£2,850 pcm) Fulham, Hammersmith & Fulham £609,340 (£1,680 pcm) £1,319,070 (£2,980 pcm) £1,919,250 (£4,670 pcm) Furzedown, Wandsworth £353,580 (£1,190 pcm) £650,340 (£1,640 pcm) £962,520 (£2,570 pcm) Herne Hill, Lambeth/Southwark £388,190 (£1,250 pcm) £763,430 (£2,100 pcm) £1,347,040 (£3,200 pcm) King’s Cross, Camden/Islington £786,020 (£2,270 pcm) £1,814,160 (£3,820 pcm) £2,450,000 (£5,850 pcm) Notting Hill, Kensington & Chelsea £830,310 (£2,160 pcm) £2,833,180 (£6,070 pcm) £6,472,340 (£12,980 pcm) Richmond, Richmond £477,360 (£1,510 pcm) £1,165,180 (£2,740 pcm) £1,866,410 (£5,090 pcm) Tufnell Park, Camden/Islington £430,590 (£1,320 pcm) £931,260 (£2,220 pcm) £1,515,890 (£2,950 pcm) Wanstead, Redbridge £287,840 (£1,120 pcm) £652,670 (£1,800 pcm) £966,580 (£2,550 pcm)

NB: the above list is not in order of ranking. All average house prices and rental costs have been sourced from Countrywide

Bermondsey’s ranking as the Best Place to Live in London reflects the rise of an area that epitomises the modern urban good life. Its residents are typically young, affluent and often reside in photogenic lofts in converted warehouses, while railway arches are fast being converted into galleries, bars and restaurants.

It also has much to offer in terms of food and culture. Residents can stock up on artisanal coffee, Taiwanese waffles and homemade pesto at Maltby Street Market, and consume culture at the White Cube gallery, the Fashion and Textile Museum and Kino Bermondsey, an independent cinema showing arthouse films. Bermondsey, which also featured in last year’s list of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live, is convenient for the City, yet residents can escape for a relaxing stroll along the Thames or in Southwark Park.

In total, 10 locations in London are included in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2018, with the remaining nine being new entries. These include Clapton, a former “no-go” area that’s now among the capital’s hippest neighbourhoods; resurgent Notting Hill, which is luring families and foodies back west; and Furzedown, an urban village that’s cheaper than Balham, but less gritty than Streatham, with leafy side streets and a vibrant community spirit.