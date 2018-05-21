Price of flats climbs £1,250 a month

£75,074 rise in price of flats over last five years

The average price of a flat in the UK has risen by £75,074 over the last five years, equivalent to £1,251 per month, according to new research from Halifax.

Despite their popularity dipping, the average price of a flat has grown from £157,061 in 2013 to £232,135 in 2018. Flats now account for 15% of all home sales.

Although six in every 10 property sales last year were either terraced or semi-detached properties, flats have increased in value by 48 per cent, compared to 39 per cent for all property types over the same period.



Meanwhile, terraced homes have seen average prices rise by £60,482 (41%, the second largest increase in percentage terms) since 2013, while detached homes recorded an increase of £73,638, although this is the smallest increase in percentage terms at 27%.

Terraces tops for first-time buyers

Terraced properties remain the most popular property type among first-time buyers. However, the proportion of sales has cooled slightly over the past five years from 40% to 37 per cent whilst the popularity of detached properties has increased from six per cent to eight per cent.

Terraced homes remain the most affordable property type in the UK with an average price of £208,311, followed by semi-detached (£225,123) and flats (£232,135). It’s a different story outside London, as flats are the most affordable properties (£166,386), followed by terraces (£184,529).

However, only buyers in the North can snap up a terraced home for less than £125,000 – below the lowest stamp duty threshold – with terraces in the region costing £116,740. Five years ago, seven regions had the average price for a terraced home below £125,000.

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax, said: “Although flats have recorded greater price gains over the past five years than any other property type, semi-detached and terraced homes have remained the most popular choices for homebuyers.

“More than a third of first-time buyers are still choosing terraced homes as their first step on to the property ladder, but we’re starting to see more of them choose detached houses, as the number has crept up in recent years.”