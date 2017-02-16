One of London’s smallest houses is up for sale for £600,000

What do you think of this?

The tiny one bedroom house is in Chelsea only measures at nine feet wide, it’s now gone up for sale for a whopping £600,000.

The property is now on the market for the first time in 50 years, it’s in need of renovation but it valued at three times the average UK house price.

The small home can be found on Bitten Street, just an eight-minute walk from South Kensington and Sloane Square stations.

Estate agents Douglas & Gordon said on its website: “This is an utterly charming one bedroom cottage quietly situated on one of Chelsea’s prettiest streets, overlooking St Luke’s Gardens”.

The building has one bedroom and one bathroom, its provides just 290sq ft of floor space.

Despite its tiny size, Ed McCulloch, sales manager at Douglas and Gordon, believes the property could be worth up to £1m.

He told ITV that many people have expressed an interest in it and it has only been on the market for a week.

He added: “People are looking for something that captures their imagination.”