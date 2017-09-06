Nearly a third of renters say they can’t imagine ever owning their own home

New study shows

A new study has revealed that 31 per cent of tenants in rented accommodation cannot imagine ever owning their own home.

The research, commissioned by GoCompare Mortgages, also revealed that more than a fifth (21 per cent) of renters think that the removal of mortgage interest tax relief on buy-to-let properties, which came into force in April 2017, will reduce the supply of rented properties in their area.

Some of the tenants surveyed were also concerned that they will face rent hikes as buy-to-let landlords pass on the higher costs. Six per cent said that their landlord had already or will increase the rent as a direct result of the tax changes.

Affordability and access to mortgage loans were key reasons why many Brits rent. Half of the tenants surveyed live in rented accommodation because they can’t afford to buy their own home, 11 per cent were renting because they were currently unable to obtain a mortgage. Just 14 per cent of those renting were doing so out of preference.

The survey also looked at the profiles of people in rented accommodation, it found that more women (57 per cent) than men (43 per cent) were tenants; 39 per cent were single households, 28 per cent were families with children and 23 per cent were couples. One in ten of people surveyed share their home with flat or housemates.

Commenting on the research, Matt Sanders from GoCompare Mortgages said: “Our research reveals that half of all tenants are in rental accommodation because they can’t afford to buy their own home. It now looks like many have given up all hope of ever owning a home and, for some, the changes to buy-to-let regulations are likely to make renting more expensive. In turn, that makes saving for a mortgage even harder.

“April saw profound changes to the taxation of buy-to-let properties which will reduce landlords’ profits and our survey suggests that there is a real concern among tenants that to protect their profits, over time some landlords will increase rents while others may sell-up – reducing the stock of available private rented homes.”