Millions of homes need better insulation

What needs to be done?

A new report to Parliament says 25m homes already existing will not meet insulation standards required by mid-century.

Experts have said, more than one home every minute will need to be refurbished in the UK between now and 2050.

The UK has a goal of cutting carbon emissions by 80 per cent by then, a third of those emissions comes from draughty homes.

The government has said it will look at policies as soon as possible.

However, critics are saying that ministers have been too slow on implementing a national programme of home renovation.

Julie Hirigoyen, head of the GBC, told BBC News: “People will have warmer homes and lower bills; they will live longer, happier lives; we will be able to address climate change and carbon emissions.”

“We will also be creating many thousands of jobs and exporting our best skills in innovation.”

“Driving up demand for retro-fitting homes is essential for any policy to be a success - the Green Deal told us just offering financial incentives isn’t necessarily the only solution. We need to make it all easy, attractive and affordable.”