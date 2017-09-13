Majority of Brits are happy homeowners

According to David Wilson Homes

Launch of David Wilson Homes Satisfaction Survey reveals more than 80 per cent of homeowners in the UK are satisfied with their current home and the location in which they live.

The DWH Home Satisfaction Survey has revealed that 80 per cent of homeowners in the UK are satisfied with where they live and their current home.

Whilst 80 per cent of homeowners are satisfied with their current home, over a third of homeowners are extremely satisfied More older homeowners – 91 per cent aged 65+ – are happier with their homes than those aged 18-24 Fewer urban dwellers (74 per cent) are content with their homes compared to those living in rural areas (84 per cent) Results of DWH Satisfaction Survey come from over 5,000 UK homeowners – both new build and second-hand homes

The survey, of more than 5,000 homeowners, revealed that 37 per cent are extremely satisfied with their home and the location in which they live. A further 43 per cent describe themselves as moderately satisfied, while only four per cent consider themselves in any way dissatisfied.

Geographically, levels of satisfaction amongst homeowners are higher in rural areas, with 74 per cent of those living in major cities being satisfied. This compares to an average of 80 per cent in suburban and exurban environments and 84 per cent of those living in rural towns and villages.

David Wilson Homes spokesperson said: “We launched the DWH Satisfaction Survey to gain a better understanding of the UK homeowner.

“It’s important for us to understand homeowner satisfaction levels and what influences this. Overall it’s encouraging to see that we are a nation of happily satisfied homeowners.”

The survey revealed homeowners are most satisfied with the features of their current home, with more than 70 per cent satisfied with aspects such as the layout, number of bedrooms and off-road parking. Over 65 per cent are satisfied with their local transport links, further aiding accessibility to family and friends living close by.