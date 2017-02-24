Luxury home for sale at One Hyde Park for £55m

Take a look at this luxury home…

A luxury apartment situated on the seventh floor of the world’s most expensive apartment block in Knightsbridge has been put up for sale for a whopping £55m.

Potential buyers will face a stamp-duty fee of £6.5m and £14,000 a month in service charges.

Around 14 average sized flats could fit into the colossal sized apartment, the place even comes with two parking spots.

The flat features a 34ft master bedroom which is big enough to have its own sitting area and also leads onto a balcony.

It also comes with a fitted dressing room and his & her bathroom suites.

The other four bedrooms all have en suites, there is also a further two bedrooms which can be found in this home.

The service charge may come at a cost but it gives tenants access to the neighbouring Mandarin Oriental hotel’s 24-hour concierge, valet, housekeeping and security services, 24-hour catering can also be provided from the hotel.

Knightsbridge Tube station, on the Piccadilly line is just 100 yards away and it only takes 42 minutes to get to Heathrow airport.

The One Hyde Park flat is being sold through Knight Frank.