Looking to optimise your property investments in 2018?

Check out the Portico and NLA London landlord seminar next week

There’s no escaping the fact that the private rental sector has suffered some blows in recent times. Landlords have been hit with a barrage of tax changes and new legislation, and it’s now more important than ever that landlords know how to approach these challenges and optimise their investments in 2018.

The Portico & NLA London Landlord Seminar,presented by property expert, Richard Blanco, will bring together leading industry experts to give an honest insight into today’s private rental market and how to make money from buy-to-let in today’s more challenging market.

Carla Sateriale of UK Finance, (previously the Council of Mortgage Lenders), will open the evening, summarising the latest Prudential Regulation Authority changes and why buy-to-let lenders have devised new criteria. Simon Allen of Searchlight Finance will then give his thoughts on how the market and lenders may react to the PRA changes, and the best options for borrowers.

Next to speak will be Portico London estate agent’s Regional Director, Mark Lawrinson, who will give a round-up of the property market in 2017, before giving an interesting house price forecast and a data-driven outlook for the year ahead.

After the break, Mark will look at growing employment and improving infrastructure to pinpoint future property hotspots, before giving a key borough analysis of rental yield and an insight into how to optimise your investment by completely ruling out void periods.

Lending has been the life blood of most property businesses, but changes to criteria mean that landlords need to demonstrate higher rental yields to get the 75 per cent LTV mortgages that were the backbone of the buy-to-let sector. The evening will end in a lively panel debate, where industry experts will debate over whether HMOs with their higher yields are now the better option for landlords.

The panel will also be accepting questions from the floor, and there will be opportunity to network with other landlords and enjoy complimentary wine and canapes.

Mark Lawrinson, Regional Director of Portico London estate agents, says: “With the correct planning, you can still make money from property. But unlike pre-2007 and even the past few years, the ability to make money requires great thought and attention rather than being able to ride a rising market.