London's West End divides in two

Aston Chase has revealed that from the start of January 2017 that there has been a 75 per cent increase in enquiries and a 50 per cent increase in sales across London’s “Upper West End”.

This is due to a mix of Dollar based purchasers and UK domestic purchasers.

Aston Chase have seen over the last three years that London’s ultra prime West End region has become divided into two different areas.

The first district is the “Upper West End” which consists of Marylebone, Fitzrovia, St John’s Wood and Regent’s Park.

The second district is the “lower West End”, this consists of Mayfair, Belgravia, St James’s and Knightsbridge.

Both these districts are very different when it comes to architecture lifestyle offering and residential properties.

The lower West End has a City ambience to it, it’s full of White Stucco houses, red-brick mansions and modern steel and glass buildings. Residents have access to tourist landmarks, restaurants, designer shops, cafes and nightclubs.

The Upper West End comes with a leafy village ambience, the housing stock is full of low rise houses and apartment schemes offering lateral living. There are also five types of residential homes in this area such as Nash Regency architecture in Regent’s Park, Italianate villas in St John’s Wood, mansion flats and Georgian properties in Marylebone and Fitzrovia alongside new build schemes.

Mark Pollack, director at Aston Chase says: “There has been a real upward bounce in the West End and Inner North West London residential market since the start of 2017. It is clear that there has been pent up demand and buyers have become standardized to the Stamp Duty levels with Dollar based buyers attracted by the highly favourable currency play.”

