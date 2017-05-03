London new build sales plummet by 41 per cent

What’s going on?

It has been reported that Battersea Power Station is re-examining its “delivery priorities with a view to easing the financial burden”. It has reportedly reached a “critical stage” and has written down its projected investment returns (IRR) from 20 per cent to 8.29 per cent. It is also moving some of the proposed affordable homes to a later phase in the scheme and is introducing a review mechanism to determine the amount of affordable housing that the scheme can viably deliver.



In light of this, LCP has analysed just released Land Registry Data on new build sales highlighting the actual picture in 2016 for Prime Central London and Inner London:



Prime Central London

44 per cent of all the new flat sales in 2016 took place in Q1 as buyers rushed to beat the deadline for the new additional rate Stamp Duty. This was the highest number of new build sales recorded for any previous quarter.

However, completed sales of new build flats were down 41.4 per cent by the end of 2016, compared to the previous year

Average prices for new builds also fell 8.7 per cent to £1.9m

The luxury end of the market (£5m+) was worst affected with an annual fall in new build sales of 57 per cent

In contrast, this compared with a fall in sales for PCL as a whole (old and new stock) of 29 per cent

Unlike new build flats, PCL as a whole also saw a 3.75 per cent rise in average prices

Inner London (9 inner boroughs outside PCL)

Overall completed sales of new build flats were down 3.9 per cent by the end of 2016, compared to the previous year

However, a significant 29 per cent quarterly fall was recorded in Q4

After a price surge in the first half of the year, price growth has stalled with a 2.1 per cent fall in prices by the end of 2016.

The luxury end of the market (£5m+) was worst affected with a 51 per cent fall in new build sales

There was also a significant 34.6 per cent fall in Q4 new build sales under £1m. This sector represents 88 per cent of all new builds in Inner London

