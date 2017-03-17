Kensington and Chelsea homes cost 40 times average earnings

What has changed?

Kensington and Chelsea homes now cost almost 40 times average earnings, this makes the borough the least affordable area to buy a home in Britain.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the gap between pay and property prices has widened since 1997 when ratio in the borough was 11.8 times earnings.

The figures also show that nearly all London boroughs are at least 10 times earnings.

Anyone looking to buy in Westminster will need to find 23 times earnings on average, the ratio in Hammersmith and Fulham was 19 times.

Back in 1999, anyone working in Camden would pay 7.7 times their annual earnings. By 2016 these people working in the same area would need to spend an average of 19.6 times their annual earnings.

