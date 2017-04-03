Inside the mansion that costs £26,000 per MONTH to rent

This home screams luxury, take a look…

Park House can be located to Goodwood, Cowdray and Chichester Harbour. The property is sat in a secluded parkland area and has easy access to London, as well as Heathrow and Gatwick airports. This home has a total of 6 bedrooms and will set you back £26,000 a month.

The property is under two miles away from the village of Chiddingfold in West Sussex, this villages was once voted by the Sunday Times as one of the best villages in the UK. As well as this the main line railway station at Haslemere provides a frequent service to London.

The home has huge gardens with stunning ponds, the formal gardens are designed by landscape architect Fiona Lawrenson.

The interior of the home has a modern esque feel to it with a spacious kitchen and a bathroom which features a huge contemporary bath.



The property also comes with with its very own tennis court and gym.

Looking for a light bit of entertainment, don’t worry! This home has its very own cinema room.

There is also a wide variety of recreational activities at reach nearby, this includes golf at a number of local clubs, polo at Midhurst, racing and flying at Goodwood; and sailing at Chichester Harbour.

The surrounding countryside also means it’s a great place to go walking and riding.

To find out further details click here to visit Zoopla’s page.

