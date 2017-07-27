Inside London’s millionaire homes for sale this summer

Woah!

1. Four Bedroom Flat, Chesham Place, Belgravia SW1X

Price tag: £34.5m

This penthouse is located in the heart of Belgravia, traditionally home to Prime Ministers and aristocrats, so when you walk out your front door you will be rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous. One of only six apartments in a boutique private development the flat has its own direct private lift access, four large double en-suite bedrooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room, a study, family and formal sitting rooms, media room, dining area, guest WC, and a utility room.

If that doesn’t convince you it’s a bargain at £34.5m, then the wrap around terrace with incredible views across London’s skyline you could enjoy with your morning cup of coffee might.

2. Eight bedroom house, Chester Square, Belgravia SW1W

Price tag: £28m

Also located in the exclusive Belgravia area this fully integral mews-house is tucked away in the south-eastern corner of Belgravia Gardens complete with a double garage and roof garden overlooking a large expanse of private lawned gardens. This recently renovated Grade II listed house spans across five floors and includes eight bedrooms, an automated audio visual system, private lift to all floors, under floor heating and surround sound cinema.

We all know outside space in London, where you can enjoy the short UK summers, is a premium but a £28m premium might be a stretch for those without very deep pockets.

3. Seven bedroom flat, Queen Annes Gate SW1H

Price tag: £28m

This seven bedroom flat couldn’t be in a more central location, which has one of the finest pedigrees of any area in Super-Prime London and you’ll even have The Queen as a neighbor. The property has the sole use of a perfectly landscaped garden that directly over looks St James Park. As you can see the flat has a stunning entrance and boasts original period features throughout. There is a master suite, 6 en-suite bedrooms, sauna room, 60ft ballroom and even separate staff accommodation.

4. Three bedroom flat, Knightsbridge SW1X

Price tag £25m

Situated in the most sought after location in London One Hyde Park, with magnificent views of Knightsbridge and Hyde Park, was designed and built by none other than the Candy brothers. The palatial property has three en-suite bedrooms with built-in storage, a reception room, state of the art kitchen, separate dining room, balcony overlooking Hyde Park and for those who love a tipple it even has its own wine cellar.

All for just £8m a bedroom.

5. Six bedroom apartment, Pond Street, Knightsbridge, London SW1X

Price tag: £23.5m

Surrounded by London’s finest restaurants, five star hotels, luxury shop and more this property sits in the heart of Knightsbridge. Recently refurbished with luxury Italian marble, silk walls exquisite woods the apartment is sure to stun. The property includes a master suite with hidden drinks cabinet and walk-in wardrobe, a further four en-suite bedrooms with dressing area, kitchen and dining room, spa and fully equipped gym.

Prospective buyers will have to ask if the Rhino comes as part of the deal.