How to buy a property under £15,000

Take a look

With the average UK property price more than £220,000, affordability continues to be a problem for first-time buyers. However, new research by online estate agents HouseSimple.com, reveals properties around the country that are currently on the market, unbelievably, for the price of a basic three-door hatchback car!

HouseSimple has found the ten cheapest properties for sale in the UK right now, that you can purchase for less than £15,000, the price of a new Ford Fiesta. There’s just a one catch; you’ll have to bid at auction to secure one of them.

Take this one bed flat up for sale on Brown Street, in Newmilns, East Ayrshire. It has a guide price of £10,000 at auction, and the agent describes it as ‘attractively priced for a quick sale’. It needs a full refurbishment, as do most of these properties. But when you’re spending less than you would on a wedding, it’s likely the property will need a little work.

The following table shows the 10 UK properties that are currently being marketed for the price of a Ford Fiesta or less (links to the properties can be provided on request):

Address, Town/City Property description Guide price (£) Viewfield Road, West Calder, West Lothian 2-bed cottage £9,000 Sunbridge Road, Bradford 1-bed flat £10,000 Anlaby Road, Hull 1-bed flat £10,000 Brown Street, Newmilns, East Ayrshire 1-bed flat £10,000 Montague Street, Rothesay, Isle of Bute 1-bed flat £10,000 Glasgow Road Glasgow 1-bed flat £11,000 Sixth Street, Horden, Peterlee 2-bed house £12,000 Loudoun Road, Newmilns, East Ayrshire 1-bed flat £12,500 Kirkosward Road, Maybole, South Ayrshire 1-bed flat £14,000 Milton Road, Kilbirnie, North Ayrshire 1-bed flat £14,000

Alex Gosling, CEO, online estate agents HouseSimple.com, comments: “Despite property prices being unaffordable in many areas of the UK, it’s still possible to find good value out there if you spend a little time doing your research. It’s also a matter of managing expectations and being realistic about what you can afford.

The examples we found during our research are probably only going to appeal to a very small group of people, because of the amount of work needed to bring them up to scratch. But it does show that even with a modest budget, there are properties out there which are well below the UK average price.

“Also, with the current property market very much in the buyer’s favour, this is a good time to step onto the property ladder. Sellers are far more willing to negotiate right now, especially if you have your finances in place and are willing to move quickly.”