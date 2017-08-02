Housing Hand expands internationally as demand grows for guarantor services

Here’s what they said

Housing Hand, the UK’s only secured and reliably insured guarantor service for students and working professionals from the UK or abroad is expanding internationally to Europe, Asia and the Far East.

Housing Hand has just launched in India, with its base in New Delhi and aims to expand exposure in the region. The firm is hoping to increase the number of Indian students and professionals moving to the UK, using its guarantor service.

The company also has formed a partnership with 51Offer in China, the largest provider of Chinese students to UK universities. A formal partnership agreement was signed in Shanghai and Housing Hand is working closely with 51Offer to further expand the Housing Hand brand in China.

Jeremy Robinson, managing director of Housing Hand said: “’We currently work with many international students who have begun their study in the UK. Our partnerships with UK and international accommodation providers will help to grow the volume of applicants that are looking to secure a UK guarantor, before reaching the UK.

“We have met with many universities and accommodation providers who are keen to reduce their financial risk and widen the pool of potential tenants. By expanding internationally, we can further add to the secure and risk-free tenants we hand over to accommodation providers.

“We are looking to become the first international guarantor service with plans to launch in Ireland later this year, followed by a roll out to France in early 2018 and America in 2018/2019.

“The rental markets overseas are very different from the UK and there are obvious legal and operational challenges ahead of us. However, we see real demand for our service in France, as thousands of UK nationals, both students and professionals are renting there.”

Housing Hand provides the UK’s only secured and reliable insured UK guarantor service for students and working professionals who require a UK guarantor. Housing Hand works with in excess of 3,000 accommodation providers, stands as guarantor for tenants from 141 countries, and has over 50,000 happy customers.

Housing Hand helps international students, graduating university students, professional school students entering the workforce, employed non-UK residents, self-employed persons and UK students with responsible parties to secure rental accommodation.