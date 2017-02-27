Housebuilder Persimmon sees profits rise

The firm is doing well

The housebuilder known as Persimmon has seen its annual profits rise by nearly a quarter, it says this is due to a “confident” market.

The firm said underlying pre-tax profits rose by a massive 23 per cent last year to £782.8m, as well as this its revenue was up by eight per cent to £3.14bn.

Persimmon managed to sell a total of 15,171 new homes last year, this is an increase on 2015s figure as the company sold 599 more.

Average prices were up 3.8 per cent which meant an average home costs around £206,765.

The company also spoke of how 2017 has got off to a good start.

As well as this the number of visitors to its sites had risen by seven per cent compared with a year earlier.

The firm said: “The UK new build housing market remains confident with customer demand for new homes supported by compelling mortgage products,”

Despite this though Persimmon added that it remains “wary of the risks and increased uncertainties associated with the EU referendum result”.