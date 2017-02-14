House prices rise by 7.2 per cent across the UK

Here are the figures…

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), house prices across the country as a whole have risen by 7.2 per cent. This is compared to 6.9 per cent in 2015.

The ONS said, the average price of a house or flat hit £220,000 in the year to the end of December.

The region which saw the biggest increase was the East of England with the figure sitting at 11.3 per cent, this was followed by the South East which saw a rise of 8.5 per cent.

The Shetland Isles saw the biggest increase in house prices last year, rising by a massive 26 per cent. Basildon in Essex followed close behind with an average rise of 17.3 per cent. Nearby Maldon saw prices go up by 16.2 per cent.

Most experts believe house price inflation for 2017 will slow down than the previous two years.