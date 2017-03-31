House price growth slowed down in March

These are the figures…

Nationwide has said UK house price growth saw a slowdown in March, values rose at an annual rate of 3.5 per cent.

The figure is down from a 4.5 per cent annual growth rate in February, according to the building society.

House prices in the month of March fell by 0.3 per cent from the month before. As well as this the cost of the average home sat at £207,308.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said that across the UK there has been a “mixed picture”.

He said: “Six regions saw the pace of house price growth accelerate, six saw a deceleration and one (East Midlands) recorded the same rate as the previous quarter.”

The age group with the biggest fall in home ownership was the 35-44 year-olds.

