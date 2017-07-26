Hampstead is London's most desirable location

Where’s yours?

Hampstead is the area most Londoners would live in if money was no object, according to the results of a new survey.

London property company LiFE Residential asked 1,000 Londoners where they would live if they could push reality aside and not consider their finances and personal circumstances.

The most popular area chosen was Hampstead, followed by Richmond, suggesting those surveyed are looking for affluent areas and green space from their forever home. Kensington, Chelsea and Mayfair completed the top five most desirable areas.

Director of sales and marketing at LiFE Residential Scott Ayliffe said: “Areas like Chelsea and Kensington are perennially popular and it is no surprise that both featured high on this list, but it is nice to see a different place topping the list entirely.

“With its village feel Hampstead is, for many, somewhere that offers a perfect balance between the vibrancy of the city and all it has to offer, and the peaceful relaxation of a country location.”

Hampstead’s rising house prices suggest it is not only LiFE Residential’s survey respondents who think the area is the best spot in London. According to Rightmove, the overall average house price in Hampstead is £1,583,075 - 20 per cent up on the previous year, and 26 per cent up on the year before that.

Clearly Hampstead will not suit everyone’s pocket but there are similar areas of splendidness across London. “All one will need is a keen eye and an open mind and you will find a plethora of gems scattered across our great City and on its fringes,” suggested Ayliffe.

Ayliffe recommended alternatives are Battersea and Clapham - the best of both worlds as they’re nestling on the South side of the Thames Battersea has fantastic transport links, cobbled squares with champagne and oyster bars, luxury hotels with spas and is only a short walk to Chelsea and the City.

Another area of interest maybe Greenwich – again, located on the South side of the River Thames with great transport links but an incredible naval history, fascinating listed buildings, beautiful parks and river walkways.

Ayliffe said: “LiFE is what we make it. Have fun exploring London, as we do!”